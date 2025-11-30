Syed Modi International: Treesa-Gayatri defend women's title, Srikanth suffers heartbreak

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand retained the women's doubles crown but Kidambi Srikanth's hopes of snapping an eight-year title drought went up in smoke as he suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final of the Syed Modi International Super 300 here Sunday.

Former winner Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, went down 16-21 21-8 20-22 to world No. 59 Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong in a 67-minute thriller.

The 32-year-old had last won a title in 2017 at the French Open and had come close earlier this year, finishing runner-up at the Malaysia Masters Super 500.

Defending champions Treesa and Gayatri, however, produced an attacking masterclass to rally from a game down and outwit the world No. 35 pair of Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe 17-21 21-13 21-15 in a pulsating one hour and 16-minute final. They were playing only their second event since Gayatri's return from a five-month shoulder injury layoff.

Srikanth vs Gunawan =============== Gunawan started strongly to go 4-1 ahead and went into the break with a three-point lead. Errors crept into the Indian's game soon after as his lifts floated long, helping Gunawan move to 14-10.

Srikanth answered with crisp smashes but Gunawan stayed sharp, surging to 17-11 with a straight down-the-line winner. Srikanth saved three of the seven game points before Gunawan sealed the opener with a powerful smash.

Switching sides brought a renewed Srikanth, who injected pace into his attack and unleashed razor-sharp smashes and brilliant retrieves to race to 6-1. A body smash from Gunawan broke his run, but Srikanth maintained pressure on the backhand side to lead 11-4, and eventually, grabbed 13 game points.

He converted on the second to roar back into the contest.

The decider saw Srikanth move to 5-1, but Gunawan clawed back with a jaw-dropping retrieval that left Srikanth on the floor, narrowing the gap to 4-5 and was soon leading 6-5.

However, Srikanth managed to edge ahead 11-10 at the interval with a winning dribble.

On resumption, Srikanth produced a deceptive net shot and targeted steep smashes to move ahead 14-11 as rallies tightened. Gunawan, however, reeled off three superb points — a fine drop and two attacking winners — to make it 14-14 and then led when Srikanth went wide.The duo moved from 17-17 to 19-19.

Srikanth missed the backline by a whisker to hand Gunawan a match point, but the Indian saved it with a deep push that the Hong Kong player failed to retrieve. At 20-20, Gunawan unleashed a jump smash and followed it up with an attacking return to earn another match point, converting it when Srikanth's forehand push sailed long.

Treesa-Gayatri show class ================== The women's doubles final began with a breathtaking 49-shot rally, setting the tone for a high-intensity contest as both pairs fought tooth and nail before Osawa and Tanabe edged ahead 6-3.

A couple of sharp smashes from Treesa pulled the Indians level, and an Osawa forehand error helped them move to 8-6.

The Japanese, however, regrouped to take a slender lead at the interval and maintained their hold to stretch it to 18-15. A backhand cross-court return from Tanabe caught Gayatri off guard, and another Indian error handed the Japanese five game points. Treesa and Gayatri saved two, but Tanabe closed out the opener with a smash.

Switching sides brought a momentum shift as the Indians found their rhythm and showed excellent anticipation to surge to 9-2. Though a few shots drifted into the net, they held an 11-5 advantage at the break, bolstered by another booming Treesa smash from the backcourt.

Treesa and Gayatri continued to dictate the rallies, marching to 17-9. Treesa's quick racquet speed and sharp movement allowed her to rain down attacking returns, taking the Indians to 20-11. They squandered two game points before a long lift from the Japanese forced the match into the decider.

In the third game, the Indians moved to 7-4 before miscommunication cost them a few points. But sharp net interceptions restored control, and a deceptive net shot from Treesa followed by another well-constructed point gave them a six-point cushion at the interval.

Osawa and Tanabe narrowed the deficit to 12-14, and later 13-15, but a fired up Treesa produced another disguised net shot, and Gayatri unleashed a sharp smash as the Indians closed in on the title.

A delicate drop from Treesa, and a wide shot from the Japanese handed India six match points, and they converted on the second to retain the crown.