Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Big win for Delhi, shock loss for Mumbai

Dehradun, Oct 25 (PTI) Lalit Yadav's all-round show was complemented well by Yash Dhull's half-century and Suyash Sharma's impressive bowling as Delhi breezed past Tripura by 86 runs in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Batting first, Delhi scored 169 for 4 in 20 overs with Lalit scoring an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls while skipper Dhull contributed 56 off 36 balls. The duo added 116 runs in 11 overs to put up a respectable total for the title contenders.

Lalit hit seven fours and a six while Dhull had six boundaries and a maximum to his credit.

In reply, Tripura were bowled out for 83 in 14.1 overs with Lalit finishing with best figures of 3/10 in three overs with his off-breaks. Lalit got able support from KKR leg-break bowler Suyash, who also took 3/11 in four overs. He has taken 15 wickets from five games in this tournament.

Advertisment

Only Bikram Kumar Das (45) reached double digits for Tripura.

Mumbai lose to Hyderabad by 23 runs ======================= The formidable Mumbai team, with a bevy of IPL players in its ranks, lost to Hyderabad by 23 runs in a group A game in Jaipur.

Batting first, Hyderabad managed 155 for five with Tanmay Agarwal contributing 59 off 46 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Advertisment

In reply, Mumbai were restricted to 132 for eight in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (16 off 4 balls), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (24 off 19 balls), Shivam Dube (2) and Sarfaraz Khan (2) all fell cheaply.

While pacer Ravi Teja was pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/32, it was off-spinner Tilak Varma (1/18 in 3.4 overs) and left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagrajan (1/20 in 4 overs) who kept the Mumbai batters in check.

Easwaran shines as Bengal pip Jharkhand by 5 runs ================================ In Punjab's Mullanpur, the seasoned Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for his dogged red ball game, smashed 87 off 55 balls as Bengal edged past Jharkhand by five runs in a closely contested group D game.

Courtesy eight fours and four sixes by Easwaran, Bengal scored 177 for eight with Ranjot Khaira scoring 39 off 35 balls in a stand of 99 for the fourth wicket.

Jharkhand managed 172 for six in 20 overs. Right-arm medium-pacer Saksham Chaudhary took 2 for 33 in four overs while fellow pacers Akash Deep and Ishan Porel took a wicket apiece. PTI KHS KHS AH AH