Syndrela-Divyanshi pair rises to World No. 1; six Indian girls in top 100 for first time

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick have achieved a historic milestone by climbing to the No. 1 spot in the latest ITTF Under-19 Girls' Doubles World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

The Indian duo topped the global standings with 3910 points, ahead of Chinese Taipei's Wu Jia-En and Wu Ying-Syuan (3195) and France's Leana Hochart and Nina Guo Zheng (3170).

In another first for the Indian table tennis, six Indian girls have broken into the top 100 of the world doubles rankings, underlining the country's steady rise in youth development.

Syndrela and Divyanshi's ascent to the top is the result of a string of strong performances at both domestic and international events. The pair has captured gold medals at the WTT Youth Contender in Goa and WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis, in addition to semifinal finishes at the WTT Youth Contender in Berlin and Lima.

Among other Indians, Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani are placed 13th with 1575 points, after impressive runs at the Asian Youth Championships and WTT Youth Contender Doha.

Suhana Saini and Shriya Anand occupy the 22nd position with 875 points, following their silver medal at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

Another newly-formed pairing, Suhana Saini and Taneesha Kotecha, is ranked 31st with 620 points after the pair’s runners-up finish at the WTT Youth Contender Jaipur.

Al Lis Gan and Stuti Kashyap are ranked 34th with 565 points, having delivered strong performances in Southeast Asian competitions, and Kheith Cruz and Vaishnavi Jaiswal share the 36th spot with the same tally after consistent results in the recent youth circuit. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM