Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Syria played a tactically sound game to beat clumsy India 3-0 to emerge champions in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament here on Monday.

For Syria, Mahmoud Al Aswad (7th), Daleho Irandust (76th) and Pablo Sabbag (90+6) were the goal-scorers in the final match of the event.

Earlier, India was held to a goalless draw by Mauritius on September 3, while Syria blanked the Mauritians 2-0.