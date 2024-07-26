Syria, Mauritius to participate in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Syria and Mauritius will participate in the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad from September 2-10, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday.

Syria are currently ranked 93rd in the FIFA Rankings, whereas Mauritius are placed 179th.

India are placed at the 124th position.

It will be the fourth edition of the event with the previous iterations held in Mumbai (2018), Ahmedabad (2019) and Bhubaneswar (2023).

While India won the tournament in 2018 and 2023, the 2019 edition was won by North Korea. PTI AYG DDV