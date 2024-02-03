Syria’s Thaer Krouma joins Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Saturday signed Syrian defender Thaer Krouma on a short-term contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

While Krouma, a centre-back, has played most of his football in his home country, he has also appeared in top divisions of Iraq, Lebanon and Bahrain.

His recent appearance was for the defending Syrian Premier League champions Al Fotuwa SC, whom he has also represented in continental competitions, including the AFC Cup 2023-24.

The 33-year-old has more than 30 caps for Syria.

"I recently had the pleasure of playing against India at the AFC Asian Cup and the growing quality of Indian players and clubs is for everyone to see," Krouma said in a statement.

Mumbai head coach Petr Kratky said, "In Thaer, we are bringing in an experienced and a solid defender. He had a very good AFC Asian Cup campaign with Syria and his performances speak for themselves. He not only brings plenty of international pedigree but also great experience of club football across Asia."