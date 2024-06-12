Systematic trials, equal opportunity behind fine show by Indian shooters: Narang

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Olympics medallist shooter Gagan Narang believes that systematic trials, proper marking system and equal opportunity to all contenders went a long way in as many as 15 quota places being clinched for the Paris Games by the country's marksmen.

Narang, who won bronze in the 2012 London Olympics, is delighted that 15 shooters will represent India at the Paris Olympics, which also includes two women shooters from his academy --- Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita.

“The trials were also held in a very systematic way, using the marking system, providing equal opportunity for the participants to showcase their true potential," Narang was quoted as saying in a press release.

Narang, who is also a vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), lauded the government’s role and its investment in various development schemes, benefitting the athletes.

“Just a few years ago, the shooting scenario was dominated by other nations. But now Indian shooters are finishing in top ranking across all major events, which is the biggest sign of our growth in the sport.

“This stark improvement is a result of government investing in infrastructure that is on-par with international standards, and leading a scientific approach and methodology adopted by Khelo India Scheme at the grassroots stage.” Narang credited the steady growth of the sport to the development of infrastructure pan-India and a well-equipped coaching staff with in-depth knowledge of the international standards.

The Padma Shri awardee, who is also member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), also appreciated the effort made by MOC & TOPS (Target Olympic Podium) department for providing support on vital areas like equipment & ammunition, foreign exposure, support staff/sports science staff which plays a very important role in the high performance of the athletes. PTI KHS KHS UNG