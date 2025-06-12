T20 Mumbai final: Teams observe minute's silence, wear black armbands for Ahmedabad crash victims

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Players from Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Falcons and the Siddhesh Lad-led Maratha Royals observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands before the T20 Mumbai final here to mourn the lives lost in the tragic Ahmedabad airplane crash on Thursday.

An Air India passenger plane from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

"In light of the tragic plane crash incident in Ahmedabad and in the spirit of solidarity and national sentiments, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims," the league said in a statement.

"A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium, and all players wore black armbands," it added.

Former India captains Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were also present during the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, several Indian players as well as the head coach Gautam Gambhir, who are in Beckenham, UK, took to social media to express their thoughts.

Gambhir wrote, "Extremely saddened by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this catastrophe." Test skipper Shubman Gill said, "Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground." "Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and their loved ones," expressed senior batter KL Rahul.

"What happened today in Ahmedabad is extremely tragic and left me very sad. Life is so precious, my heart goes out to all the families affected by the incident. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the almighty provide strength to families, friends and loved ones in this difficult moment," wrote fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit wrote on Instagram, "Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families." Virat Kohli posted, "Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families." PTI DDV DDV AH AH