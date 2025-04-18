T20 Mumbai League to start on May 26, Rohit Sharma named face for Season 3

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will begin one day after the conclusion of the IPL with India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma officially announced as the tournament's face here on Friday.

The competition was held for two years in 2018 and 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic and is returning for the third edition in an IPL-like format with eight teams.

Two of these eight teams will be under new owners with one of them named Sobo Mumbai Falcons. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment are the two new owners.

The announcement was made in the presence of Rohit, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik and members of both the apex council and the league governing council along with team operators.

"His remarkable achievements and journey reflects the core values of Mumbai cricket — grit, determination, hard work, and ambition. His association with the league will not only inspire aspiring cricketers but also elevate the league's stature," Naik said in a statement.

"It is a massive platform. I remember the last two seasons, a few of the guys went on to play for IPL teams and some of them are now also playing for India," Rohit said.

"You have to be very lucky to get a platform, there are a lot of players in India and around the world who have the potential but the right platform is not there." He continued, "I feel Mumbai cricket is doing a great thing to give a platform to all the younger players but also the guys who were not able to make it to the Ranji Trophy team, U-23 and U-19 teams." "There will be so many eyeballs when the tournament begins, a lot of people will be watching it, if you showcase your talent, next year you might be on one of the IPL teams and you never know, you might go on to play for India as well," he added. PTI DDV AH AH