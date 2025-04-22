T20 Mumbai League's third edition to be organised at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26, the Mumbai Cricket Association said on Tuesday.

The competition will feature eight teams with two new sides, Sobo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, in the fray.

India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is the face of the competition while other national players from Mumbai are also expected to feature.

The MCA informed it will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches across the 14 days of the tournament.

"Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM