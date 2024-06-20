T20 WC: Indian players to wear black armbands in honour of David Johnson

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 20 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will wear black armbands in honour of former fast bowler David Johnson who passed away on Thursday, during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match here against Afghanistan.

Johnson, who played two Tests for India in 1996, died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in Bengaluru and the local police said they were in the process of determining if it was a case of suicide.

“Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday,” the BCCI informed shortly before the start of play here at the Kensington Oval.

Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa and took three wickets, while he snaffled 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992-93 to 2001-02. PTI DDV ATK