T20 WC: Italy''s spinners dismiss Nepal for 123

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Italy's spinners delivered a disciplined performance, maintaining tight lines and lengths to dismiss Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Days after suffering a 73-run thrashing at the hands of Scotland -- who had posted the tournament's first 200-plus total -- Italy bounced back strongly.

Their bowlers, especially spinners Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18), applied the brakes effectively, playing a key role in strangling the opposition.

Nepal, who had come close to stunning England in their previous match before eventually losing by four runs, never quite found momentum.

They struggled to score freely and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from building any substantial partnerships.

The team's 100 came only in the 16th over, underlining their slow approach, particularly against Italy's disciplined spin attack.

Earlier, Italy's stand-in skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and chose to field in their Group C match.

Brief scores: Nepal 123 all out in 19.3 overs (Rohit Paudel 23, Aarif Sheikh 27; Ben Manenti 2/9, Crishan Kalugamage 3/18). PTI AM AM UNG