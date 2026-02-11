T20 WC SCOREBOARD: Australia vs Ireland

Colombo, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland here on Wednesday.

Australia Travis Head run out 6 Josh Inglis c Stirling b Dockrell 37 Cameron Green c Dockrell b MR Adair 21 Matt Renshaw b Humphreys 37 Glenn Maxwell c Tucker b Tector 9 Marcus Stoinis c Calitz b MR Adair 45 Cooper Connolly not out 11 Xavier Bartlett not out 11 Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total: 182/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-56, 3-69, 4-88, 5-149, 6-159 Bowling: Matthew Humphreys 4-0-33-1, Mark Adair 4-0-44-2, Barry McCarthy 3-0-37-0, Gareth Delany 2-0-12-0, George Dockrell 4-0-31-1, Harry Tector 3-0-24-1. PTI More AH AH