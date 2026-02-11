T20 WC Scoreboard: Australia vs Ireland

Ireland (Target: 183 runs from 20 overs) Paul Stirling retired hurt 1 Ross Adair b Ellis 12 Harry Tector c Green b Kuhnemann 0 Lorcan Tucker c Connolly b Zampa 24 Curtis Campher c Green b Ellis 4 Ben Calitz b Ellis 2 Gareth Delany c Inglis b Zampa 11 George Dockrell st Inglis b Zampa 41 Mark Adair c Connolly b Zampa 12 Barry McCarthy c Green b Ellis 2 Matthew Humphreys not out 3 Extras: (LB-3) 3 Total: (For 9 wickets in 16.5 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/13 3/17 4/27 5/43 6/89 7/110 8/111 9/115 Bowling: Xavier Bartlett 2-0-22-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 4-0-29-1, Nathan Ellis 3.5-1-12-4, Adam Zampa 4-0-23-4, Cooper Connolly 3-0-26-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS