T20 WC Scoreboard: England vs Scotland

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between England and Scotland here on Saturday.

Scotland: George Munsey c Banton b Archer 4 Michael Jones c Bethell b Curran 33 Brandon McMullen c Salt b Archer 0 Richie Berrington lbw b Rashid 49 Tom Bruce c Curran b Dawson 24 Michael Leask c Curran b Dawson 1 Matthew Cross c Banton b Rashid 8 Mark Watt b Rashid 2 Oliver Davidson not out 20 Brad Wheal c Jacks b Overton 2 Brad Currie run out 2 Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total: (All out in 19.4 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/18 3/42 4/113 5/115 6/124 7/126 8/127 9/148 10/152 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-24-2, Jamie Overton 4-0-23-1, Sam Curran 3.4-0-33-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-36-3, Liam Dawson 4-0-34-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS