T20 WC Scoreboard: Scotland vs Italy

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Scotland versus Italy T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Scotland: George Munsey c HJ Manenti b Stewart 84 Michael Jones c HJ Manenti b Smuts 37 Brandon McMullen not out 41 Richie Berrington c Meade b Ali Hasan 15 Tom Bruce c J Mosca b Draca 1 Michael Leask not out 22 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 207 Fall of wkts: 1-126, 2-136, 3-184, 4-185.

Bowling: Ali Hasan 4-0-21-1, Grant Stewart 4-0-44-1, Thomas Draca 2-0-37-1, JJ Smuts 4-0-38-1, Ben Manenti 2-0-20-0, Harry Manenti 1-0-15-0, Crishan Kalugamage 3-0-32-0.