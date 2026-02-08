T20 WC Scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Colombo, Feb 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka and Ireland in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka c Stirling b Dockrell 24 Kamil Mishara c McCarthy b Adair 14 Kusal Mendis not out 56 Pavan Rathnayake b Dockrell 5 Dunith Wellalage c Dockrell b Delany 10 Kamindu Mendis c Dockrell b McCarthy 44 Dasun Shanaka c Adair b McCarthy 0 Wanindu Hasaranga not out 1 Extras: (nb-1, w-8) 9 Total: (For Six Wickets In 20 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-62, 3-68, 4-86, 5-153, 6-153 Bowling: Matthew Humphreys 4-0-44-0, Mark Adair 4-0-33-1, Barry McCarthy 3-0-40-2, George Dockrell 4-0-17-2, Gareth Delany 4-0-24-1, Harry Tector 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI TAP