T20 WC SCOREBOARD: USA vs Canada

Dallas, Jun 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening match of the T20 World Cup between USA and Canada here.

Canada: Aaron Johnson c Kumar b Harmeet Singh 23 Navneet Dhaliwal c Jessy Singh b CJ Anderson 61 Pargat Singh run out 57 Nicholas Kirton c CJ Anderson b Ali Khan 51 Shreyas Movva not out 32 Dilpreet Singh run out 15 Dillon Heyliger not out 1 Extras: (lb-8, w-2) 10 Total: 194/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 43-1, 66-2, 128-3, 159-4, 173-5 Bowling: Ali Khan 4-0-41-1, Netravalkar 2-0-16-0, Harmeet Singh 4-0-27-1, Jessy Singh 3-0-24-0, Van Schalkwyk 3-0-34-0, Steven Taylor 1-0-15-0, CJ Anderson 3-0-29-1 USA: Steven Taylor lbw b Kaleem Sana 0 Monank Patel c Shreyas Movva b Dillon Heyliger 16 Andries Gous c Aaron Johnson b Nikhil Dutta 65 Aaron Jones not out 94 Corey Anderson not out 3 Extras: (lb-2, w-14, nb-3) 19 Total: 197/3 in 17.4 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 42-2, 173-3 Bowling: Kaleem Sana 4-0-34-1, Jeremy Gordon 3-0-44-0, Dillon Heyliger 3-0-19-1, Saad Bin Zafar 4-0-42-0, Nikhil Dutta 2.4-0-41-1, Pargat Singh 1-0-15-0. PTI AH AH AH