T20 WC Scoreboard: USA vs Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between United States and Namibia here on Sunday.

United States of America: Monank Patel c Smit b Myburgh 52 Shayan Jahangir c Smit b Myburgh 22 Saiteja Mukkamalla c Loftie-Eaton b Erasmus 17 Sanjay Krishnamurthi not out 68 Milind Kumar c Smit b Erasmus 28 Shubham Ranjane not out 5 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1, W-3) 7 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 199 Fall of wkts: 1-68, 2-89, 3-103, 4-190.

Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-52-0, JJ Smit 3-0-43-0, Max Heingo 1-0-12-0, Bernard Scholtz 4-0-35-0, Willem Myburgh 4-0-22-2, Gerhard Erasmus 3-0-27-2, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 1-0-5-0. (More) PTI AM AM AM