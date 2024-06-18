T20 WC SCOREBOARD: WI vs AFG

Gros Islet, Jun 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup final Group C match between West Indies and Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

West Indies Innings: Brandon King b Azmatullah 7 J Charles c Gulbadin b Naveen-ul-Haq 43 Nicholas Pooran run out (Azmatullah) 98 Shai Hope c Najibullah b Gulbadin 25 Rovman Powell c (sub)Nangeyalia Kharote b Gulbadin 26 Andre Russell not out 3 Sherfane Rutherford not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-9, NB-2) 15 Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs) 218 Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 102-2, 135-3, 199-4, 215-5 Bowler: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-38-0, Azmatullah 2-0-41-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-45-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-41-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-20-0, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-15-0, Gulbadin 2-0-14-2.

Afghanistan Innings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Russell b Akeal Hosein 0 Ibrahim Zadran c J Charles b Obed McCoy 38 Gulbadin Naib lbw b Motie 7 Azmatullah Omarzai c Rovman Powell b Akeal Hosein 23 Najibullah Zadran c J Charles b Obed McCoy 0 Mohammad Nabi b Obed McCoy 1 Karim Janat run out (Brandon King/Akeal Hosein) 14 Rashid Khan c Rovman Powell b Russell 18 Noor Ahmad c Sherfane Rutherford b Motie 2 Naveen-ul-Haq c Pooran b Alzarri Joseph 4 Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 0 Extras: (B-4, W-3) 7 Total: (10 wkts, 16.2 Overs) 114 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 45-2, 59-3, 59-4, 63-5, 89-6, 89-7, 98-8, 107-9, 114-10.

Bowler: Akeal Hosein 4-1-21-2, Andre Russell 2.2-0-17-1, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-30-1, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-28-2, Obed McCoy 3-0-14-3. PTI ATK ATK