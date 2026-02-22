T20 WC Super 8s Scoreboard: SL vs ENG

Pallekele, Feb 22 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka and England, in the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, here on Sunday.

England: Phil Salt c Hemantha b Dunith Wellalage 62 Jos Buttler lbw b Dunith Wellalage 7 Jacob Bethell c Madushanka b Maheesh Theekshana 3 Tom Banton run out (Shanaka) 6 Harry Brook lbw b Dunith Wellalage 14 Sam Curran c Mishara b Dushmantha Chameera 11 Will Jacks c Dunith Wellalage b Dilshan Madushanka 21 Liam Dawson c Shanaka b Maheesh Theekshana 6 Jamie Overton not out 10 Jofra Archer c Hemantha b Dilshan Madushanka 0 Adil Rashid not out 1 Extras: (lb-2, w-3) 5 Total: (For Nine Wickets in 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-32, 3-49, 4-68, 5-94, 6-106, 7-124, 8-135, 9-135 Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-25-2, Dunith Wellalage 4-0-26-3, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-21-2, Dushan Hemantha 4-0-38-0, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-34-1. (MORE) PTI TAP