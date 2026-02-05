T20 World Cup: Associate nations looking to make most of their time in the sun

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) They might not have a rich cricket legacy, but Nepal, last minute entrants Scotland and first-timers Italy are dreaming big to make a strong impression on the dazzling stage of the T20 World Cup, beginning here on Saturday.

All the three Associate nations had contrasting qualification campaigns for the T20 showpiece. Nepal are a team on the rise, Scotland replaced Bangladesh who withdrew from the event citing security concerns in India while Italy's presence in the World Cup is a testament to the game's growth in Europe.

Leaders of the respective teams are fully mindful of the opportunity at hand.

"Football is the main the sport in Italy but the opportunity for us to play in the T20 World Cup is hugely important for the country and it is about putting Italy on the cricketing map," Italy captain Wayne Madsen, who played field hockey for South Africa said at the captains' press conference ahead of the World Cup.

For Scotland, the event presents a challenge of a different kind, having not known about their participation until late last month.

"The preparation has been different from other teams but we will look to make the most of playing at this level. It’s a great opportunity in front of us," said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.

Playing their back-to-back T20 World Cup, Nepal are looking to make a substantial impact.

"This T20 World Cup is very important as we qualified after 10 years (in 2024). The next gen who will be watching us, we want to make an impact for them," Nepal captain Rohit Paudel, who calls himself a big fan of former India captain Rohit Sharma.

Paudel is excited about playing at Rohit Sharma's home ground in Mumbai.

"I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma but living up to the expectations (his name) will be a tough task for me. I hope I can make the fans happy," Paudel added.

For India-born USA captain Monank Patel, the experience of playing in the country of his birth will be special and emotional.

"It's a great feeling to come and play a WC in India. Never thought of playing a World Cup in India and representing USA. Excited over the next two days," said Monank ahead of the opener against India on Saturday.

Leaders of England and the West Indies -- Harry Brook and Shai Hope respectively -- were also part of the media interaction.

They were asked about controversy surrounding Pakistan's selective pullout from the game against arch-rivals India on February 15 but steered clear of the question.

"We just stay in our lane and it’s up to the ICC and the others who have agreements and disagreements. We are just here to enjoy and play as well as we can," said Brook on the potential absence of a team in the tournament due to non-cricketing reasons. PTI BS UNG