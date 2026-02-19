T20 World Cup: Canada win toss, opt to bowl against Afghanistan

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in an inconsequential T20 World Cup Group D match here on Thursday.

Bajwas said this was the final match for Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh as they would be retiring after this game.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said his team would like to go out on a high and make the "nation proud".

Teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel. PTI AM AM ATK