T20 World Cup: England's tournament opener against Scotland delayed by rain

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 4 (PTI) The start of the T20 World Cup match between defending champions England and Scotland was on Tuesday delayed by rain and wet ground conditions.

The rain arrived here at the Kensington Oval shortly after the toss, which was won by Scotland captain Richie Berrington, who decided to bat first.

While it looked like a passing shower, the rain delayed the start of the game by at least 20 minutes.

However, after inspection of the ground it was found that there was a wet patch on the pitch, which was being attended to by local groundstaff, leading to further delay in the start of the match.

The match will start at 11:25am local time with no overs being lost.

England and Scotland are placed in Group B along with Australia, Oman and Namibia. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM