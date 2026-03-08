T20 World Cup final: Enthusiasm reaches fever pitch at Ahmedabad stadium

Ahmedabad (PTI): With the dusk slowly setting in and the countdown for the India-New Zealand clash growing impatient, intermittent cries of "jeetega bhai jeetega, India world cup jeetega" filled the Narendra Modi Stadium here as a sea of humanity packed the venue for the cricketing spectacle.

Fans from across the country began arriving at the famous stadium eager to take away a piece of history when the "men in blue" will take on the Kiwis in the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Enthusiastic supporters wearing Indian jerseys and caps gathered outside the stadium, eager to cheer for the national team.

Several cricket lovers who travelled from different states expressed excitement about witnessing the historic final in person.

A group of fans from Kerala stated that they had come specifically to support players Sanju Samson and Varun.

"We are here from Kerala for Sanju Samson and Varun (Chakravarthy). They will bring the World Cup to India. It will be a tough match. Last time we lost to Australia, but this time the victory will be ours," said Manoj Kumar, a cricket fan from Kerala.

Another supporter from the southern state confidently said, “Samson will score a century today.” Ketan Yadav, a fan from Pune, expressed confidence in the Indian team, saying, "Hardik Pandya will show his aura this time, and India will definitely win." Adding a spiritual touch to the occasion, a man from Dwarka in Gujarat brought an idol of Bal Gopal Krishna to the stadium.

"I had taken a vow that if India reached the final, I would bring Shri Krishna to Ahmedabad to watch the match and witness India’s victory. With the blessings of Lord Krishna, we will win today,” said Milanbhai.

Despite the hot afternoon marking the onset of summer, groups of cricket enthusiasts were seen waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of the Indian team.

"Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega," the fans shouted enthusiastically outside the stadium.

Meanwhile, vendors selling Indian team merchandise such as jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and flags were doing brisk business as fans queued up to buy souvenirs before entering the stadium.

An elaborate security blanket covered the venue to ensure the high-stakes clash unfolded safely.

For the first time during the match, holding areas have been created near Gates 1 and 2 as a precautionary measure to avoid any risk of a stampede, officials said.

"As part of bandobast, around 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed. This time, we have created holding areas at gate nos. 1 and 2 near the main road to prevent any possibility of a stampede. We are implementing this for the first time during the match," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

The police are also using three anti-drone systems and eight bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) teams have been deployed as part of the comprehensive security at the stadium, he added.

The enthusiasm is reflected in airfares, which have gone through the roof on major routes to Ahmedabad. A surge in travel demand had prompted the Indian Railways to introduce special trains to the city.

Hotel room tariffs in the city have jumped ahead of the India-New Zealand tie, with rates rising by as much as 300 to 400 per cent, according to an industry representative.