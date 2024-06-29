T20 World Cup final: India keep South Africa to 81/3 halfway through chasing 177

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 29 (PTI) India struck thrice to keep South Africa under check at 81 for three after 10 overs in a chase of 177 in their T20 World Cup final being played here on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah provided India with the first breakthrough when he cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for four in the second over.

Arshdeep Singh struck in the third over when he had South Africa captain Aiden Markram (4) caught behind.

Axar Patel cleaned up Tristan Stubbs (31) to break a dangerous third-wicket stand after the right-hander added 58 runs with de Kock, who was batting on 30 with Heinrich Klaasen (8 not out) on the other end.

Brief scores: India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa 81/3 in 10 overs (Quinton de Kock 30*, Tristan Stubbs 31; Arshdeep Singh 1/8). PTI DDV KHS