T20 World Cup: Sanju leads India to victory on WI to seal semifinal spot

Kolkata (PTI): Sanju Samson struck a magnificent unbeaten 97 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in a must-win Super 8 clash to book their semifinal berth at the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, West Indies posted a competitive 195 for four, riding on contributions from Roston Chase (40), Shai Hope (32), Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out).

In reply, Samson produced a chasing masterclass, hammering 12 fours and four sixes in his scintillating 50-ball knock as India overhauled the target with four balls to spare.

He found solid support in Tilak Varma (27), Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Hardik Pandya (17), who ensured there were no late hiccups.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) was the pick of the Indian bowlers with two crucial wickets, while Jason Holder (2/38) and Shamar Joseph (2/42) also claimed two scalps for West Indies.

Brief score: West Indies: 195 for 4 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 40; Jasprit Bumrag 2/36).

India: 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 97 not out; Jason Holder 2/38).