T20 World Cup: India crush Zimbabwe by 72 runs in must-win Super 8 clash

Chennai (PTI): Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their must-win Super 8 match to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup, here on Thursday.

Abhishek smashed a brisk 30-ball 55 to provide early momentum, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson (24) after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) chipped in with quickfire contributions before Pandya hammered an unbeaten 23-ball 50 at the death to power India to 256 for four, the highest total of this edition.

Tilak Varma contributed 44 not out from 14 balls as he and Pandya put on an unbroken 84-run stand off just 31 deliveries.

In reply, Brian Bennett top-scored with an unbeaten 97, but Zimbabwe were restricted to 184 for six in their 20 overs.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of three for 24.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava (1/62), Blessing Muzarabani (1/43), Tinotenda Maposa (1/40) and skipper Sikandar Raza (1/29) were among the wickets but struggled to stem India’s attacking onslaught.

Brief scores: India 256 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Tilak Varma 44 not out, Hardik Pandya 50 not out; Sikandar Raza 1/29).

Zimbabwe 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 97 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/24).