T20 World Cup: India struggle to 63 for 4 after 10 overs against USA

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) India's top order fell like ninepins as the hosts found themselves in deep trouble at 63 for 4 after 10 overs, with USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk doing the maximum damage in their T20 World Cup clash here on Saturday.

The Indian batters found USA pacer van Schalkwyk (3/13 in 3 overs) too hot to handle as the 37-year-old struck thrice in the sixth over, dismissing Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0) to leave the hosts reeling at 46 for 4, after Pakistan born pacer Ali Khan had earlier provided the early jolt by removing Abhishek Sharma for a first-ball duck.

At the halfway mark of the India innings, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were batting at 15 and 3 runs respectively.

Earlier, USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl.

India did not field pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the match as he is unwell, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the playing XI.