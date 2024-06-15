T20 World Cup: New Zealand hammer Uganda by 9 wickets

Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 15 (PTI) New Zealand registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets here.

New Zealand put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before gunning down the target in 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.

Pacer Tim Southee (3/4) was the pick of the bowlers for the BlackCaps with fellow quick Trent Boult (2/7), spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9) picking up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Uganda: 40 all out in 18.4 overs (Kenneth Waiswa 11; Tim Southee 3/4) New Zealand: 41 for 1 in 5.2 overs (Devon Conway 22 not out; Riazat Ali Shah 1/10) PTI APA DDV