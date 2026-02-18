Colombo (PTI): Opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed an unbeaten hundred to propel Pakistan to 199 for three against Namibia in their must-win Group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Farhan blasted 11 fours and four sixes to amass an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to anchor the innings, while Salman Agha made 23-ball 38. Shadab Khan also chipped in with 36 off 22 balls.

For Namibia, Jack Brassell (2/48) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (1/25) were among wickets.

It is a significant match for Pakistan as a win will seal their Super 8 qualification.

Brief Score: Pakistan: 199 for 3 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100; Jack Brassell 2/48).