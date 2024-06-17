T20 World Cup: Rain delays toss in New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C match

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 17 (PTI) The toss in the inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea was delayed due to intermittent rains here on Monday.

Both New Zealand and PNG have been knocked out of the tournament with Afghanistan and the West Indies progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group C.

The contest, however, carries a lot of significance for the Kiwis as their star bowler Trent Boult is set for his final T20 World Cup appearance on Monday.

New Zealand could not progress into the Super Eight round after losing to Afghanistan by a huge margin of 84 runs followed by a 13-run loss to the West Indies.

On the other hand, PNG have lost each of their contests to Afghanistan, West Indies and Uganda and are placed at the bottom on the fifth spot in the points table. PTI DDV SSC SSC