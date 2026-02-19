T20 World Cup Scorebard: Italy vs West Indies

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Italy and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies: Brandon King c Meade b Ali Hasan 4 Shai Hope b Kalugamage 75 Shimron Hetmyer c Smuts b Draca 1 Roston Chase c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti 24 Rovman Powell c Kalugamage b BAD Manenti 9 Sherfane Rutherford not out 24 Jason Holder c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 9 Matthew Forde not out 16 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-31, 3-95, 4-113, 5-115, 6-137 Bowling: JJ Smuts 4-0-27-0, Ali Hasan 3-0-24-1, Thomas Draca 2-0-22-1, Grant Stewart 3-0-30-0, Ben Manenti 4-0-37-2, Crishan Kalugamage 4-0-25-2.