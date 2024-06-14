T20 World Cup Scoreboard: AFG v PNG

Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 14 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of T20 World Cup Group-C match between Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan here.

Papua New Guinea Tony Ura b Naveen-ul-Haq 11 Assad Vala run out 3 Lega Siaka c Gurbaz b Farooqi 0 Sese Baul b Gurbaz b Farooqi 0 Hiri Hiri b Naveen-ul-Haq 1 Chad Soper run out 9 Kiplin Doriga lbw Naveen-ul-Haq 27 Norman Vanua run out 0 Alei Nao c Rashid b Farooqi 13 John Kariko not out 4 Semo Kamea run out 2 Extras (LB-12, W-13) 25 Total (All out in 19.5 overs) 95 Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-12, 4-17, 5-30, 6-46, 7-50, 8-88, 9-89.

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-16-3, Mohammed Nabi 1-0-9-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 2.5-0-4-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-25-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-14-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 2-1-5-0, Karim Janat 2-0-10-0.

Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Nao 11 Ibrahim Zadran b Kamea 0 Gulbadin Naib not out 49 Azmatulllah Omarzai b Vanua 13 Mohammad Nabi not out 16 Extras (B-1, LB-6, W-5) 12 Total (For Three Wickets in 15.1 overs) 101 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-22, 3-55.

Bowling: Alei Nao 4-0-26-1, Semo Kamea 3-0-16-1, Chad Soper 2.1-0-19-0, Norman Vanua 3-0-18-1, John Kariko 3-0-15-0. PTI TAP