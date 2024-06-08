T20 World Cup Scoreboard: AFG vs NZ

Georgetown (Guyana): Following is the scoreboard of Group C T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand here.
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Boult 80
Ibrahim Zadran b Henry 44
Azmatullah Omarzai c Ferguson b Henry 22
Mohammad Nabi c Williamson b Ferguson 0
Rashid Khan run out 6
Karim Janat not out 1
Gulabdin Naib c Phillips b Boult 0
Najibullah Zadran not out 1
Extras: (lb 5) 5 Total (For Six Wickets in 20 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-127, 3-136, 4-156, 5-156, 6-158
Bowling;
Boult 4-0-22-2,
Henry 4-0-37-2,
Santner 4-0-24-0,
Bracewell 3-0-27-0,
Ferguson 4-0-28-1,
Mitchell 1-0-16-0
New Zealand
Finn Allen b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0
Devon Conway c Zadran b Farooqi 8
Kane Williamson c Naib b Rashid 9
Daryl Mitchell c Gurbaz b Farooqi 5
Glenn Phillips c Rashid b Nabi 18
Mark Chapman b Rashid 4
Michael Bracewell lbw Rashid 0
Mitchell Santner c Nabi 4
Matt Henry c Karim Janat b Farooqi 12
Lockie Ferguson c&b Rashid 2
Trent Boult not out 3
Extras (LB-5, W-5) 10
Total (All out in 15.2 overs) 75
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-18, 3-28, 4-33, 5-43, 6-43, 7-53, 8-59, 9-63
Bowling:
Farooqi 3.2-0-17-4,
Nabi 4-0-16-2,
Naveen-ul-Haq 3-0-10-0,
Rashid 4-0-17-4,
Noor Ahmad 1-0-10-0.