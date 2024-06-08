T20 World Cup Scoreboard: AFG vs NZ

Georgetown (Guyana): Following is the scoreboard of Group C T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand here.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Boult 80

Ibrahim Zadran b Henry 44

Azmatullah Omarzai c Ferguson b Henry 22

Mohammad Nabi c Williamson b Ferguson 0

Rashid Khan run out 6

Karim Janat not out 1

Gulabdin Naib c Phillips b Boult 0

Najibullah Zadran not out 1

Extras: (lb 5) 5 Total (For Six Wickets in 20 overs) 159

Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-127, 3-136, 4-156, 5-156, 6-158

Bowling;

Boult 4-0-22-2,

Henry 4-0-37-2,

Santner 4-0-24-0,

Bracewell 3-0-27-0,

Ferguson 4-0-28-1,

Mitchell 1-0-16-0

New Zealand

Finn Allen b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0

Devon Conway c Zadran b Farooqi 8

Kane Williamson c Naib b Rashid 9

Daryl Mitchell c Gurbaz b Farooqi 5

Glenn Phillips c Rashid b Nabi 18

Mark Chapman b Rashid 4

Michael Bracewell lbw Rashid 0

Mitchell Santner c Nabi 4

Matt Henry c Karim Janat b Farooqi 12

Lockie Ferguson c&b Rashid 2

Trent Boult not out 3

Extras (LB-5, W-5) 10

Total (All out in 15.2 overs) 75

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-18, 3-28, 4-33, 5-43, 6-43, 7-53, 8-59, 9-63

Bowling:

Farooqi 3.2-0-17-4,

Nabi 4-0-16-2,

Naveen-ul-Haq 3-0-10-0,

Rashid 4-0-17-4,

Noor Ahmad 1-0-10-0.