T20 World Cup scoreboard: Australia vs Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh here.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan b Mitchell Starc 0 Litton Das b Zampa 16 Nazmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Zampa 41 Rishad Hossain c Zampa b Maxwell 2 Towhid Hridoy c Hazlewood b Cummins 40 Shakib Al Hasan c and b Stoinis 8 Mahmudullah b Cummins 2 Mahedi Hasan c Zampa b Cummins 0 Taskin Ahmed not out 13 Tanzim Hasan Sakib not out 4 Extras: (lb-3, w-11) 14 Total: 140/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 58-2, 67-3, 84-4, 103-5, 122-6, 122-7, 133-8 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-21-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-1-25-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-29-3, Adam Zampa 4-0-24-2, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-24-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-14-1 Australia: David Warner not out 53 Travis Head b Rishad Hossain 31 Mitchell Marsh lbw b Rishad Hossain 16 Glenn Maxwell not out 14 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: 100/2 in 11.2 overs Fall of wickets: 65-1, 69-2 Bowling: Mahedi Hasan 4-0-22-0, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-0-9-0, Taskin Ahmed 1.2-0-22-0, Mustafizur Rahman 2-0-23-0, Rishad Hossain 3-0-23-2. PTI AH AH