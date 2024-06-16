T20 World Cup scoreboard: Australia vs Scotland

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and Scotland here.

Scotland: George Munsey c Ellis b Maxwell 35 Michael Jones b Agar 2 Brandon McMullen c Starc b Zampa 60 Richie Berrington not out 42 Matthew Cross c Agar b Maxwell 18 Michael Leask c Starc b Ellis 5 Chris Greaves not out 9 Extras: 9 (w-7, lb-2) Total: 180/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-92, 3-111, 4-136, 5-152 Bowling: Ashton Agar 4-0-39-1, Mitchell Starc 4-0-31-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-34-1, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-44-2, Adam Zampa 4-0-30-1.

Australia: Travis Head c Jones b Sharif 68 David Warner c Berrington b Wheal 1 Mitchell Marsh c sub (Tear) b Sharif 8 Glenn Maxwell b Watt 11 Marcus Stoinis b Watt 59 Tim David not out 24 Matthew Wade not out 4 Extras: 11 (w-5, lb-6) Total: 186/5 in 19.4 overs Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-34, 3-60, 4-140, 5-155 Bowling: Michael Leask 4-0-39-0, Brad Wheal 3.4-1-28-1, Mark Watt 4-0-34-2, Chris Sole 3-0-33-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-42-2, Chris Greaves 1-0-4-0. PTI DDV