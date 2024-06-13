T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Kingstown (St Vincent), Jun 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Netherlands here on Thursday.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan c Bas de Leede b van Meekeren 35 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Vikramjit Singh b Aryan Dutt 1 Litton Das c Sybrand Engelbrecht b Aryan Dutt 1 Shakib Al Hasan not out 64 Towhid Hridoy b Tim Pringle 9 Mahmudullah c Sybrand Engelbrecht b van Meekeren 25 Jaker Ali not out 14 Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-3) 10 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-23, 3-71, 4-89, 5-130 Bowling: Vivian Kingma 2-0-20-0, Aryan Dutt 4-0-17-2, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-15-2, Logan van Beek 4-0-43-0, Bas de Leede 3-0-31-0, Tim Pringle 3-0-26-1 (MORE) PTI APA APA