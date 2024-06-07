T20 World Cup scoreboard: Canada vs Ireland

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Canada and Ireland here on Friday.

Canada: Aaron Johnson c Campher b Young 14 Navneet Dhaliwal c Dockrell b Adair 6 Pargat Singh c Little b Young 18 Dilpreet Bajwa c&b Delany 7 Nicholas Kirton c Balbirnie b McCarthy 49 Shreyas Movva run out (McCarthy/Tucker) 37 Dillon Heyliger c Little b McCarthy 0 Saad Bin Zafar not out 1 Extras: 5 (w-5) Total: 137/7 in 20 overs.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-28, 3-42, 4-53, 5-128, 6-128, 7-137 Bowling: Mark Adair 4-0-23-1, Joshua Little 4-0-37-0, Craig Young 4-0-32-2, Barry McCarthy 4-0-24-2, Gareth Delany 2-0-10-1, Curtis Campher 2-0-11-0.