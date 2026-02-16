T20 World Cup Scoreboard: England vs Italy

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group C match in T20 World Cup between England and Italy here on Monday.

England's innings: Phil Salt c J Mosca b Hasan 28 Jos Buttler c H Manenti b Stewart 3 Jacob Bethell c Jaspreet b B Manenti 28 Tom Banton c B Manenti b Kalugamage 30 Harry Brook c Meade b Smuts 14 Sam Curran c Smuts b Kalugamage 25 Will Jacks not out 53 Jamie Overton c Kalugamage b Stewart 15 Jofra Archer not out 1 Extras: 10 (b-1, lb-1, w-8) Total: 202/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-54, 3-67, 4-92, 5-105, 6-159, 7-194 Bowling: JJ Smuts 3-0-24-1, Ali Hasan 4-0-37-1, Grant Stewart 4-0-52-2, Crishan Kalugamage 4-0-41-2, Ben Manenti 4-0-37-1, Jaspreet Singh 1-0-10-0.