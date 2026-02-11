T20 World CUP SCOREBOARD: England vs West Indies

England: Phil Salt c Rutherford b Shepherd 30 Jos Buttler c Powell b Chase 21 Jacob Bethell b Motie 33 Tom Banton c King b Motie 2 4 Harry Brook c & b Motie 17 Sam Curran not out 43 Will Jacks lbw b Chase 2 Jamie Overton c Powell b Hosein 5 Jofra Archer run out 6 Liam Dawson run out 1 Adil Rashid c Chase b Joseph 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total: 166 all out in 19 overs Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-74, 3-85, 4-90, 5-131, 6-134, 7-141, 8-151, 9-161 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-32-1, Jason Holder 2-0-34-0, Romario Shepherd 1-0-7-1, Shamar Joseph 4-0-30-1, Roston Chase 4-0-29-2, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-33-3. PTI AH AH