T20 World Cup Scoreboard: India vs South Africa

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

South Africa: Aiden Markram c Pandya b Arshdeep Singh 4 Quinton de Kock b Bumrah 6 Ryan Rickelton c Dube b Bumrah 7 Dewald Brevis c Abhishek Sharma b Dube 45 David Miller c Tilak Varma b Varun 63 Tristan Stubbs not out 44 Marco Jansen c Singh b Arshdeep Singh 2 Corbin Bosch c & b Bumrah 5 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-2, nb-2, w-6) 11 Total: 187/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-12, 3-20, 4-117, 5-152, 6-158, 7-167 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-28-2, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-15-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-47-1, Washington Sundar 2-0-17-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-45-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-32-1. PTI More AH AH