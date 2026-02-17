T20 World Cup Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Canada

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Following is the T20 World Cup scoreboard between New Zealand and Canada here on Tuesday.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra c Phillips b Duffy 110 Dilpreet Bajwa c Phillips b Jamieson 36 Navneet Dhaliwal c Phillips b Henry 10 Nicholas Kirton lbw b Neesham 2 Harsh Thaker not out 3 Dilon Heyliger not out 8 Extras: (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (for 4 wkts in 20 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-153, 3-160, 4-164 Bowling: Matt Henry 4-0-28-1, Jacob Duffy 4-0-25-1, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-41-1, James Neesham 4-0-38-1, Cole McConchie 3-0-34-0, Glenn Phillips 1-0-6-0.