T20 World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 17 Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Group C match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea here.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura c Phillips b Southee 1 Assad Vala c Mitchell b Ferguson 6 Charles Amini lbw Ferguson 17 Sese Bau c Allen b Santner 12 Hiri Hiri b Boult 7 Chad Soper b Ferguson 1 Kiplin Doriga b Southee 5 Norman Vanua c Mitchell b Boult 14 Alei Nao c Mitchell b Sodhi 3 Kabua Morea st Conway b Sodhi 0 Semo Kamea not out 1 Extras: 11 (w-4, lb-7) Total: 78 all-out in 19.4 overs Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-14, 3-41, 4-41, 5-43, 6-56, 7-61, 8-76, 9-77, 10-78 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-14-2, Tim Southee 4-0-11-2, Lockei Ferguson 4-4-0-3, Ish Sodhi 3.4-0-29-2, Mitchell Santner 4-0-17-1.