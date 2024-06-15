T20 World Cup Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Uganda

Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Uganda here.

Uganda: Ronak Patel c Conway b Santner 2 Simon Ssesazi lbw b Boult 0 Robinson Obuya b Boult 0 Alpesh Ramjani lbw b Southee 0 K Waiswa b Lockie Ferguson 11 Riazat Ali Shah c Conway b Rachin Ravindra 2 Dinesh Nakrani c Glenn Phillips b Rachin Ravindra 4 Masaba not out 3 Achelam lbw b Southee 9 Juma Miyagi lbw b Southee 0 Cosmas Kyewuta c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 1 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-5) 8 Total: (all out in 18.4 Overs) 40 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-1, 3-2, 4-10, 5-15, 6-23, 7-26, 8-39, 9-39, 10-40.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-7-2, Tim Southee 4-1-4-3, Mitchell Santner 3.4-0-8-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-9-1, Rachin Ravindra 3-1-9-2.

New Zealand: Finn Allen c Achelam b Riazat Ali Shah 9 Devon Conway not out 22 Rachin Ravindra not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-6) 9 Total: (for 1 wicket in 5.2 overs) 41 Fall of wickets: 1-24 Bowling: Cosmas Kyewuta 2-0-13-0, Juma Miyagi 2.2-0-16-0, Riazat Ali Shah 1-0-10-1.