T20 World Cup scoreboard: South Africa vs Bangladesh

New York, Jun 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Group D match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Monday.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock b Tanzim 18 Reeza Hendricks b Tanzim 0 Aiden Markram b Taskin 4 Tristan Stubbs c Shakib b Tanzim 0 Heinrich Klaasen b Taskin 46 David Miller b Rishad 29 Marco Jansen not out 5 Keshav Maharaj not out 4 Extras: 7 (w-4, lb-3) Total: 113/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-19, 3-23, 4-23, 5-102, 6-106 Bowling: Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4-0-18-3, Taskin Ahmed 4-0-19-2, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-18-0, Rishad Hossain 4-0-32-1, Shakib Al Hasan 1-0-6-0, Mahmudullah 3-0-17-0. PTI MORE DDV