T20 World Cup Scoreboard: South Africa vs UAE

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Following is the T20 World Cup scoreboard between South Africa and UAE here on Wednesday.

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma c Maphaka b Bosch 13 Muhammad Waseem lbw b Linde 22 Alishan Sharafu c Maphaka b Nortje 45 Sohaib Khan c de Kock b Bosch 6 Syed Haider c Maphaka b Nortje 6 Muhammad Arfan c Smith b Bosch 11 Dhruv Parashar not out 5 Muhammad Farooq not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-4, W-8) 13 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 overs) 122 Fall of wkts: 1-38, 2-42, 3-64, 4-82, 5-112, 6-119.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-30-0, Kwena Maphaka 4-0-30-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-28-2, George Linde 4-0-17-1, Corbin Bosch 4-0-12-3. (More) PTI AM AM AM