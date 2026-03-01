T20 World Cup Scoreboard: South Africa vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Group 1 between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Sunday.

Zimbabwe's innings: Tadiwanashe Marumani b Maphaka 7 Brian Bennett c Markram b Nortje 11 Dion Myers c Brevis b Linde 11 Sikandar Raza c Miller b Maphaka 73 Ryan Burl lbw b Ngidi 5 Tony Munyonga b Bosch 2 Clive Madande not out 26 Brad Evans b Bosch 8 Wellington Masakadza not out 1 Extras: 5 (lb-1, b-1, w-3) Total: 153/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-28, 3-66, 4-82, 5-87, 6-126, 7-146 Bowling: George Linde 3-0-22-1, Kwena Maphaka 4-0-21-2, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-29-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-29-1, Corbin Bosch 4-0-40-2, Aiden Markram 1-0-11-0.