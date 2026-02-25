T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Colombo, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group 2 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Super Eights here on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s innings: Tim Seifert c K Mendis b Chameera 8 Finn Allen c&b Theekshana 23 Rachin Ravindra c Hemantha b Theekshana 32 Glenn Phillips b Chameera 26 Daryl Mitchell b Wellalage 3 Mark Chapman b Theekshana 0 Mitchell Santner c Asalanka b Chameera 47 Cole McConchie not out 31 Extras: 6 (lb-1, w-5) Total: 168/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-34, 3-75, 4-84, 5-84, 6-84, 7-168 Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-34-0, Dunith Wellalage 4-0-27-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-30-3, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-38-4, Dushan Hemantha 2-0-22-0, Charith Asalanka 3-0-16-0. PTI MORE DDV