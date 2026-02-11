T20 World Cup Scoreboard: West Indies vs England

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and England here on Wednesday West Indies: Brandon King c Salt b Curran 1 Shai Hope c Banton b Archer 0 Shimron Hetmyer c Curran b Overton 23 Roston Chase lbw b Rashid 34 Sherfane Rutherford not out 76 Rovman Powell c Overton b Rashid 14 Jason Holder c Banton b Overton 33 Romario Shepherd not out 1 Extras: (LB-4 W-10) 14 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-8 3-55 4-77 5-128 6-189 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-48-1, Sam Curran 3-0-36-1, Will Jacks 2-0-32-0, Jamie Overton 4-0-33-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-16-2, Liam Dawson 3-0-27-0. (MORE) PTI APA APA